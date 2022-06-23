THE members of Newcastle covers band Hellrad could have easily continued pumping out their renditions of pub-rock favourites.
But for brother and sister Peter (guitar) and Shay Perry (vocals) they craved a creative outlet. So with Jack Farley (bass) and Bryton Wakely (drums) coming along for the ride, they formed pop-punk band Collidescope.
"There's so many road blocks between you and getting your music out as an originals band," Peter Perry said.
"One day we just decided to cut the chord with the covers thing, because it was taking up time. We said, 'No, let's put all our energy into original music'."
Collidescope played their maiden show as an originals band in late 2019 at the Hamilton Station Hotel, but the pandemic put further plans on ice.
In January 2021 Collidescope recorded tracks at Newcastle's Tommirock Studios with Mitta Norath and finally in April this year the EP Old Mistakes was released.
It's an impressive five-track debut. Shay Perry's sweet harmonies and pop melodies meld beautifully with her brother's crunching riffs, influenced by progressive-rock bands Ocean Grove and Karnivool.
"Me and my sister, Shay, we had these songs for ages and hadn't done anything with them," Peter said.
"She was doing a lot of the initial writing, really simple vocals on top of piano chords. One day out of nowhere I said, 'Let's do an originals band, so send me everything you've got and I'm gonna turn them into something a little heavier.'
"She sent me some phone recordings of her playing her own songs, singing and piano, and I went away for a little bit and turned them into the songs we play now."
Since live venues have reopened this year Collidescope have played constantly and supported the likes of Newcastle pop-punk heavyweights Eat Your Heart Out.
On Saturday Collidescope headline the Stag & Hunter Hotel with Lucid Lane and Two Knives on support.
CIRCLE November 5 in your calendar. That's when Newcastle's biggest music festival, This That, is returning in its traditional spring time slot.
On Monday organisers will drop the first round of artists, before general ticket sale begins on July 1.
If past headliners Hayden James, Alison Wonderland, RL Grime, Broods, The Presets, Peking Duk, Schoolboy Q and Rufus Du Sol are any indication, the 2022 line-up is expected to be massive.
This That was last held in February after multiple postponements due to COVID-19.
IF you missed out on tickets to watch The Screaming Jets revive their classic debut album All For One at Belmont 16s, fear not, there's another opportunity.
While the August 12 Belmont show is sold out, the Newcastle pub-rock legends have announced a new outdoor show for nearby Norah Head Sporties on August 21.
Last year The Jets released a newly-recorded version of All For One, which features their iconic track Better, to mark the album's 30th anniversary.
AFTER four years in the wilderness, Dashville's feisty one-day festival PigSty In July roars back to life on July 2.
The line-up includes Newcastle's ska-punk legends The Porkers, Melbourne rockers Money For Rope, Sydney psych main-stayers The Laurels, local funk and soul lords Pow Wow, Burger Joint, psych youngsters Well?, Sydney's Alice Terry, Thunderfox, Hunter psychobilly gurus Casino Rumblers, Frank Sultana Blues Band and Racing Birds.
The Newcastle Herald has three double passes to giveaway to readers. The passes also include camping at Dashville's Lower Belford property.
CANADIAN folk-bluegrass band The Dead South will have Newcastle kicking up their heels next summer during their five-date tour of Australia.
Self-described as "Mumford & Sons' evil twins", The Dead South embrace an old western aesthetic.
In March they released their two EP set, Easy Listening for Jerks Pt. 1 and 2. You can catch The Dead South at the Cambridge Hotel on January 24.
CESSNOCK'S William Crighton will be rubbing shoulders with John Butler, The Teskey Brothers, Middle Kids and Seeker Lover Keeper when he performs at the Queenscliff Music Festival from November 25 to 27.
The line-up also includes Vika & Linda, Baker Boy, The Bamboos, Fanny Lumsden, Isabella Manfredi, and the Central Coast's Little Quirks.
Crighton is currently touring in Europe, which includes opening for Midnight Oil, after releasing his third album Water and Dust in February.
