Drinks Review: Salted caramel ale a crisp, almost chewy, flavour bomb

BEER gets weird sometimes. Once you splash out past the shallows of pilsners and pale ales, you can sometimes wonder how you ended up among clashing flavours. Nowhere is that clearer than at GABS, where the esoteric can sometimes take centre stage. Chicken salt, souvlaki and more have been among the briefs brewed for the travelling craft beer festival in recent years. It's refreshing that Shark Island Brewing Company tackled the challenge with a delight, not an oddity. At 6.8%, it's a crisp and almost chewy flavour bomb. Leaning into malts for its strongest characters, an infusion of sea salt helps bring out toffee notes. Its splash of sweetness never cloys. Tapped recently at Newcastle's Grain Store, the beer is also pouring at Shark Island's Kirrawee brewery. It's a sweet treat worth seeking out.