POLICE have arrested a man in Newcastle in relation to a Central Coast kidnapping and assault earlier this year.
Strike force investigators swooped on Wednesday, arresting a 29-year-old man at a Barnsley address.
He was taken to Toronto police station and charged with kidnap in company with intent serious indictable offence occasion actual bodily harm and robbery armed with offensive weapon.
He was refused bail to face Toronto Local Court the same day.
Investigations under Strike Force Dernancourt continue.
The strike force was established earlier this year after a 23-year-old man was walking near the intersection of Havenview and Hillcrest streets in Terrigal about midnight on February 12 when a black utility stopped beside him.
Police allege four men exited the car, assaulting the 23-year-old before dragging him into the car.
The man was allegedly threatened with a knife and baton, sustaining a cut to his hand and ear and fractures to his face.
He was stripped of some clothing and jewellery before he was dropped on the side of the road.
It is alleged the men returned a short time later and assaulted the 23-year-old again before dropping him off near Hillcrest Street.
Family members drove the alleged victim to Gosford Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
