Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Seven Days in League: What an honour for the Queen

By Robert Dillon
June 22 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THURSDAY

HAT TRICK: ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys shared a cucumber sandwich with her majesty Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S been a big few weeks of celebration for her majesty Queen Elizabeth II as the world rejoices in her 70 years on the throne.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.