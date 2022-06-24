It's good to know someone has your back when you are a full time carer for a member of your family. Families and carers provide help and support that could otherwise be provided by formal services or paid support workers.
They are often one of the greatest advocates for people with disabilities, providing practical and emotional support to help them live their best life.
Moreover, if the person they care for wants it, carers play a vital role in supporting them to join the NDIS, set their goals and use their NDIS plan effectively.
In addition to the government-funded programs available to support carers, an NDIS participant might use funding in their plan to facilitate respite.
Respite supports participants and their carers by giving carers short breaks from their caring responsibilities. It also gives participants time away from their families.
For carers, taking some time off can help them better manage their own health and improve their wellbeing.
For a participant, this might mean:
In deciding whether to fund or provide a support, its is taken into account what is reasonable to expect from families, carers, informal networks and the community.
More information for carers and how to include respite in an NDIS plan is available on the Carers Australia website .
It is also suggested you to talk with your Local Area Coordinator or Planner on what supports might be available in your local community.
An update from the National Disability Insurance Scheme reports that it now provides life changing support to more than 502,000 participants with permanent and significant disability, across Australia.
"Reaching this significant milestone in just over eight years marks an important achievement for the Scheme, which continues to support participants to achieve their goals through providing reasonable and necessary disability related supports, while working with their families, carers and the broader disability community," an NDIS spokesperson said.
NDIS participants are shaping and building a better Scheme, by engaging in several co-design initiatives led by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), the federal agency which implements the Scheme.
The NDIA continues to work with the disability sector, and participants and their families and carers in improving the NDIS - making practical changes so the Scheme works better for everyone.
Significant federal government investment will also ensure the NDIS continues to deliver a strong, participant focused foundation into the future. In the December 2021 budget update, the Morrison Government invested an additional $26.4 billion over four years into the NDIS to fund the projected growth in the Scheme, taking the total investment in the scheme to more than $140 billion over four years from 2021-22 and ensuring the NDIS is fully funded
Average NDIS payment per participant continues to grow, from $39,000 in 2018 to $54,900 in 2021. This Financial Year (21/22) total NDIS funding is estimated to reach $29.2 billion, up from $23.3 billion the previous year.
Participants are the experts in their own lives, and as such should have choice and control over how NDIS funding can best support them.
The NDIS also continues to receive positive feedback from parents and carers of children on the NDIS.
The latest NDIS participant survey has found that 83 per cent of participants rate the Scheme's planning processes as good or very good and 77 per cent rated the access process as good or very good, in the December quarter. The NDIS model is a world first social insurance scheme, designed as an early investment to help people build capacity, independence and inclusion.
A Hunter-based community housing provider is doing things a little differently as it becomes one of the largest providers of homes for people with a disability in Australia.
Home in Place - formerly Compass Housing Services - provides Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) and other homes for people with a disability. It also assists people wishing to invest in SDA housing and manages disability housing properties and complexes for organisations and other disability housing owners.
Home in Place now manages housing for more than 1,500 people with a disability in NSW, South East Queensland and is moving into Victoria. Those people live in a variety of housing types from group homes to apartments or single dwellings.
SDA operations manager Larissa Bridge said the team has reverse-engineered its approach to SDA housing.
Rather than a "build it and they will come" approach, Home in Place partners with supported independent living providers (SILs) across the East coast of Australia. Armed with information from the SILs, it approaches landholder and investor partners to design and construct housing to meet the demand and needs of people with a disability. Ms Bridge is looking for more SIL partners and local investors.
She said it is important to provide disability housing near family, public and private transport, and community activities and support to foster independence.
"Our model better supports the NDIS principles of resident, choice and control," Ms Bridge said.
"We don't make people fit the bricks and mortar.
"Our person-centred approach gives people with a disability, and their families, more choice in the type of home that best supports their independence and care needs.
"It minimises vacancy rates and risk for disability housing investors too."
Ms Bridge said NDIS SDA funding is available to help people with very high needs to live more independently. It goes under Capital Supports in their NDIS plan.
"SDA funding is for the bricks and mortar and is separate to SIL funding for care and support to live in the home," she said.
"The NDIS participant uses SDA funding to rent an SDA compliant and NDIS registered house, apartment or room in a group home."
She cautions that it can take time to get SDA funding into an NDIS plan, so it is important to plan early and get assistance from an experienced support co-ordinator and allied health worker. SDA funding is usually assessed at existing NDIS plan reviews.
Home in Place is a registered SDA provider with more than 35 years of experience in supporting residents and managing properties. Visit homeinplace.org or call 1300 333 733.
Disability service provider Lifestyle Solutions is helping people achieve the things that are important to them.
From connecting people with their community to supporting them to live independently, their flexible, responsive service reflects the individuality, interests, needs and culture of their customers.
"People's needs change over time, so we evolve with them and adapt our services to ensure we're meeting their needs today and into the future," said Shannon Blackbourne, Lifestyle Solutions Service Specialist - Disability.
As well as tailored support programs, their broad range of accommodation services cater to the unique needs of each person they support.
"We have 50 Supported Independent Living (SIL) properties across the Hunter, Maitland and the Central Coast. Depending on their NDIS funding, people can either live alone or share with others."
Shannon said the important thing about SIL is that it offers people greater choice and control over where they live and who they live with.
"Choosing where you will live is a big decision, especially when you're going to be living with other people. Our Intake team, Support Coordinators and Service Specialists go to a lot of effort matching people's interests and personalities to create respectful, harmonious homes," said Shannon.
Patrick Wilsmore, Head of National Customer Solutions, said Lifestyle Solutions was also focussed on providing new and innovative building designs for people needing SIL only support, as well as those with high needs requiring Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA).
"We're partnering with leading SDA providers, developers and community housing providers to deliver affordable, accessible, state-of-the-art homes for people with SDA funding in their NDIS Plans," said Patrick.
"We want people with high needs to live as independently as possible while still having access to high quality supports and care. We encourage people to have input into the design of their home - we want to build the home they want, not the home someone thinks they need. It's about respect and empowering people to make choices that are right for them."
While this is a growing area for Lifestyle Solutions, Patrick said they remained very committed to providing safe, nurturing homes for the children and young people in their out-of-home care services and supporting their transition to the NDIS.
"We see everyone as equal and we're working hard to give our customers the services, supports and positive home environments to help them to live full, engaged and happy lives," he said.
For everyday disability support you can count on phone 1800 634 748 or visit lifestylesolutions.org.au
Everyone's needs are different when it comes to finding a solution to improve their mobility, or their ability to enjoy their downtime.
Adjustacare specialises in services and equipment that make everyday living easier.
As a locally owned family business with 30 years of combined experience, the team recognises that there is a need to personalise the service when searching for mobility products.
Based on feedback from Occupational Therapists and insights from clients, Adjustcare has shaped its business model to best meet the needs of everyone.
"We pride ourselves in being educated by our Occupational Therapists in fitting products best suited to each individual client," Adjustacare's NSW regional manager Trish Peters said.
"When visiting Adjustacare we will assess your needs and requests then advise you what would be the best option to suit."
Adjustacare's beautiful open plan showroom allows for the demonstration of a huge selection of adjustable beds, lift chairs, mobility aids, walkers and scooters all in one place.
There are many benefits to purchasing an adjustable bed or lift chair, but the most important? Sleep.
"There are so many benefits but probably the most important is sleep," she said.
"Sleep is essential to everyone's health and well-being. It's known to be the time when the body recharges and the brain cleans and organises itself of everything it learned in the day."
"Without the correct sleep our bodies will likely not function as well nor be as happy."
An NDIS Preferred Supplier, Adjustacare has the largest range of adjustable beds and mattresses, as well as lift chairs, in Newcastle, with more than 80 lift chair choices, 35 adjustable beds and a dozen mattress choices.
The relaxed and cheerful staff assist clients and Occupational Therapists in helping find the most suitable products.
They also provide the option to use a mobile showroom.
This specially designed mobile showroom is one of a kind and offers everyone the opportunity to trial products where they are most comfortable - their own home!
The van is fitted with an adjustable bed, room for mattress choices and a lift chair or two.
It has a hydraulic lift fitted at the back to allow anyone, no matter their mobility, ease of access into the van.
Visit the team instore at Shop 1/395 Hillsborough Road, Warners Bay from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.
"Our installation specialists are part of our team and our deliveries are not outsourced so from the moment you enter our store till installation happens you are dealing with the same team of great people that truly care," she said.
The Disability Trust is delighted to be expanding our range of community programs in the Hunter region, with a new office location where people can meet, try new experiences and be part of the local community.
The Disability Trust is a well-known and respected provider of disability support services, operating since 1974.
In the Hunter region, we've had the privilege of supporting 70 people transition from living in large residential centres into new homes. We remain committed to ensuring everyone can live the life they choose, in their home and community.
Employees at The Disability Trust love to learn, plan and connect with others to provide new opportunities for people with disability.
We are designing new community programs which empower people to develop and master new life skills, explore new interests and hobbies and have social opportunities to form friendships.
We also provide programs which support people to obtain and successfully sustain employment.
Our new services have been thoughtfully designed, ensuring that the way The Disability Trust provides services is based upon relationships and trust.
We maintain regular contact with peers, employers, community groups and providers alike. Our services enable people with disability to explore different possibilities and identify the things they love most.
We take a holistic approach, ensuring people successfully transition into adulthood with all necessary living and employment skills.
We partner with people with disability, families, community, education and business partners to ensure pathways into employment, independent living and community connections are built and maintained.
Our business partnerships enable career opportunities and also assist companies with the education and skills they need to provide an inclusive place of employment.
The Disability Trust works with local schools to co-design service opportunities, ensuring young people with disability are prepared, connected and engaged in employment prior to the end of school. Early engagement is key to ensure young people are successfully supported to identify and pursue career opportunities.
We have a well-established partnership with Community Disability Alliance Hunter (CDAH), a peer-led organisation, led by and for people with disability.
Our partnership continues to enhance our awareness, approach to and partnership with people with disability, strongly influencing the way we provide services.
This unique partnership enhances our ability to provide genuine person-centred services, guided by the knowledge and expertise only people with lived experience can offer.
National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participant, Katherine Black is celebrating one year, living independently in her own unit with reduced supports - something she said people doubted she could do.
The 62-year-old, who has Down syndrome, said she was living in a unit, managed as a group home with 24/7 care, but didn't need around the clock care because she was capable and confident enough to do most daily living tasks herself.
Engaging her chosen local providers, Mel and Catherine, the two women set about making Katherine's goal a reality.
Proving her doubters wrong, Katherine is now enjoying life in her own unit, feeling quite proud and accomplished with less support.
Katherine has developed a real confidence about what she wants from life.- Support worker Catherine
Her increased independence means she no longer needs the same level of NDIS funding because she doesn't need to access Supported Independent Living (SIL) funds anymore.
"Living independently has been my goal for years. I wanted to prove to everyone I could do it, and I did," Katherine said proudly.
"My unit is lovely; it's wonderful. I'm really enjoying being here with Bobbie (the Budgie)," she added.
Catherine said over the years Katherine has developed "a real confidence about what she wants from life".
"Katherine was living in a group home, but she didn't like living there. She found it noisy and disruptive, and she didn't need much support. We could see the environment was affecting her health," she said.
"Now she's got this lovely little one-bedroom unit, with a kitchen, meals area and lounge. She's so much happier and her general health and wellbeing has really improved."
Catherine said working closely with Mel and her team, and understanding Katherine's strengths and needs, they've managed to build a strong support network around her.
"Katherine's occupational therapist put some great strategies in place so now she has a communication book she fills out if anything's concerning her or if she needs help with getting things done," she said.
"She also has a medications book so she knows when to take them. They are sealed in a Webster pack so she's happy to administer them herself.
"I have weekends to myself now," Katherine added. "It's nice. I can walk to the shops if I need anything, like milk or bread, and Bobbie and I can relax and watch TV."
While it took a few years of intensive work to get Katherine to this point she had to prove to be responsible to group home staff before she could move out.
"Katherine had to learn a lot of new skills around understanding personal relationships and what's required to be a good neighbour, but she's been doing extremely well.
"Initially, we were all concerned about how Katherine was going to go, but you've got to give people a chance, and thanks to a good planner and flexible funding, Katherine is now living the life she has longed for."
Claire loves her Unisson Supported Home in Ryde as it's the perfect base for her busy, independent lifestyle.
Claire shares her home with her closest friends who she has known for many years.
With her friends as housemates, Claire is always in good company whether she's taking care of domestic tasks, socialising inside and outside of the home, going swimming or unwinding after a day at work.
She says her favourite ways to relax at home are drawing superhero characters, cooking and watching movies with her friends.
Living in her Supported Living Home, has ignited Claire's adventurous spirit.
She has since gone on an overseas holiday with her housemate Sally and continues to work part time at The George Institute for Global Health.
She also maintains her relationship with her family and siblings who live in Sydney's CBD and on NSW's Mid North Coast and regularly visits them on weekends.
Claire's parents Margaret and Robert are pleased to see how she has been supported to live a happy, independent life of her choosing with a good balance of home life, work-life and regular visits with family.
Unisson has done a fabulous job and we're really happy with the set-up. The staff are exceptional and we think that Claire is very lucky. She really has a fulfilled life!- - Margaret, mother of Claire
"Unisson has done a fabulous job and we're really happy with the set-up," Margaret said.
"We think the staff are exceptional and we think that Claire is very lucky.
"She really has a fulfilled life!".
As one of NSW's leading NDIS service providers, Unisson Disability has been at the forefront of providing support to those with disability and their families since 1924.
Unisson provides services throughout Sydney, the Central Coast, Port Stephens and Hunter regions.
They are passionate about enabling people with disability to live their best lives and their work is about establishing and deepening connections with clients and their families.
Connect with Unisson by phoning 1300 266 222 or emailing hello@unisson.org.au.
For more information about the services on offer, visit the Unisson website at unissondisability.org.au