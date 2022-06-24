Help to live independently Advertising Feature

Claire loves her Unisson Supported Home in Ryde as it's the perfect base for her busy, independent lifestyle.



Claire shares her home with her closest friends who she has known for many years.

Living life to the fullest: Claire is among those that receive support from Unisson to live life independently. Unisson has been providing support to those with disability and their families since 1924. Picture: Supplied.

With her friends as housemates, Claire is always in good company whether she's taking care of domestic tasks, socialising inside and outside of the home, going swimming or unwinding after a day at work.



She says her favourite ways to relax at home are drawing superhero characters, cooking and watching movies with her friends.

Living in her Supported Living Home, has ignited Claire's adventurous spirit.



She has since gone on an overseas holiday with her housemate Sally and continues to work part time at The George Institute for Global Health.



She also maintains her relationship with her family and siblings who live in Sydney's CBD and on NSW's Mid North Coast and regularly visits them on weekends.

Claire's parents Margaret and Robert are pleased to see how she has been supported to live a happy, independent life of her choosing with a good balance of home life, work-life and regular visits with family.

Unisson has done a fabulous job and we're really happy with the set-up. The staff are exceptional and we think that Claire is very lucky. She really has a fulfilled life! - - Margaret, mother of Claire

As one of NSW's leading NDIS service providers, Unisson Disability has been at the forefront of providing support to those with disability and their families since 1924.



Unisson provides services throughout Sydney, the Central Coast, Port Stephens and Hunter regions.



They are passionate about enabling people with disability to live their best lives and their work is about establishing and deepening connections with clients and their families.



Connect with Unisson by phoning 1300 266 222 or emailing hello@unisson.org.au.