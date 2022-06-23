David Klemmer could turn out for Scotland at the Rugby League World Cup with the country's officials keen to get the prop on board for the end-of-season tournament.
Klemmer, who has played 19 Tests for Australia and was part of the Kangaroos side that won the 2017 World Cup, confirmed Scotland had been in touch to gauge his interest about making the trip to England in October.
"I can play for Scotland and Germany," Klemmer told the Newcastle Herald of his eligibility. "Scotland have reached out and I've said 'I'll see how I'm tracking at the end of the season'."
Klemmer played for Australia in their most recent match in late 2019 but hasn't been part of the NSW team for the past three years.
Despite his form this year, which led to Knights coach Adam O'Brien labelling him the club's "best player" ahead of the State of Origin series, he has been overlooked by the Blues.
But the 28-year-old could still be a chance to represent Australia at the World Cup.
Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga plans to name an initial squad of 50 players this month before reducing it to 24 to head to England.
Players with dual eligibility will likely be named in the early squad, but Meninga is keen to have players declare their intentions well in advance of the tournament.
Known as The Bravehearts, Scotland made the 2013 World Cup quarter-finals but failed to win a game in 2017.
Pitted in a difficult pool against New Zealand, Samoa and a then rapidly-rising Tonga, their best result was a 14-14 draw with Samoa.
Their next World Cup team will likely be made up of Super League and English Championship players, but the likes of Nicho Hynes (Sharks), Campbell Graham (Rabbitohs), Euan Aitken (Warriors) and Kevin Proctor (Titans) are also eligible.
Klemmer, whose dad is German but has Scottish heritage through his mother's family, is yet to seriously consider the Scotland approach, saying the Knights were his main priority.
After a standout preseason, the 186-game prop is keen to back it up with a strong preparation for the 2023 season, the last year of his current Knights contract.
"I'll see how the body is at the end of the year," he said.
"I want to have a good preseason and you don't come back until mid-January [if you play at the World Cup].
"If I feel alright and the club are happy for me to do it, we'll see what happens."
The Herald contacted Scotland Rugby League for comment.
Klemmer faced Scotland playing for Australia in the 2016 Four Nations, the Kangaroos claiming a 54-12 victory.
The two countries will meet again in the upcoming World Cup, drawn in a pool also featuring Italy and Fiji.
The prop is one of a few Knights players who could feature at the tournament.
Jacob and Daniel Saifiti are likely to play for Fiji, while Dom Young has caught the eye of England selectors. Young has expressed a desire to play with his brother for Jamaica, who are making their World Cup debut.
Anthony Milford is the only Knights player involved in the international fixtures this week and will likely back-up for Samoa at the World Cup.
Tyson Frizell and Bradman Best are both eligible for Wales, but Frizell, who played for the country in the 2013 World Cup, is keen to represent Australia. Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai could also wear the green and gold.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
