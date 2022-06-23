Dunny vaper: Hunter students' e-cigarettes block up school toilet

VAPING students have blocked a toilet at Callaghan College Jesmond Senior Campus by throwing their devices down the bowl.
The school's Hive Study Centre - an area for senior students to receive additional study support - was closed on June 10 because one of its toilets was blocked by vapes.
The toilet reopened after it was cleared and cleaned.
During this time the school made alternative study arrangements so that student studies were not interrupted.
Other nearby toilets were available for use.
A Department of Education spokesperson said public schools had a strict no-vaping policy, "because the harmful long-term effects to the physical and brain development of young people are clear".
"The dangers of e-cigarettes are regularly discussed with students across NSW using the NSW Government's Vaping Toolkit which includes evidence-based resources and educational materials for parents, carers, young people and schools," they said.
"Following this incident Callaghan College has reiterated to students and parents the possible disciplinary and health consequences of vaping at school."
The department does not have a central record of which schools have vape detectors.
Each individual school can make the decision to install the detectors in consultation with their school communities.
The departments of health and education launched the Do you know what you're vaping? awareness campaign and toolkit in March.
The e-cigarettes can contain harmful substances found in cleaning products, nail polish remover, weed killer and bug spray.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the number of young people vaping was "concerning" and there "continues to be a large number of reckless individuals selling nicotine products to minors", which is a crime.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
