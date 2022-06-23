Dollarsign poised to cash in at Newcastle

Louth Park trainer Darren Elder has no concern about stepping up Dollarsign for another crack at the Menangle Country Series at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Elder has Dollarsign and last-start winner What Now Shannon in the series heat and both have drawn well.
Dollarsign has gate one and is coming off a seventh in a Tamworth heat where he started off the second row. Before that, he was second in his heat and final in an up to 52 rating edition of the series.
This time around he is competing in an up to 60 version and Elder expected him to be in the mix. What Now Shannon has gate three.
"Dollarsign is probably a bit better than What Now Shannon, and Brad [Elder] has opted to drive him, so that's probably an indication," Elder said.
"He went well in the last Country series he was in. He's jumped up in grade to be in this one. He's racing a bit out of his class but he's racing good enough to do it. But it's probably whoever gets the right run in that race. It's an even a field as you will find."
He said Rocktagonal, in race five, "is my best of the night".
"He's racing with no luck but he's going real good," he said. "He's drawn ordinary again but he just needs the race to suit and he's away."
His other runners are Cash Em In Shannon, Lord Bazalup and Mykindoffeeling in the sixth.
"Lord Bazalup and Mykindoffeeling are going really good in themselves. If they have any luck, I think they should be fighting it out between them," he said. "They have both drawn bad but they are racing good."
He said Cash Em In Shannon was a bit plain when eighth in her only run for the stable since coming from Bathurst.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
