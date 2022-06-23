Jason Mackay duo in position for Richmond Oaks-Derby double

The Jason Mackay kennel head to Richmond on Friday night confident they are drawn to score a Derby-Oaks group 2 double with star duo Zipping Maserati and Fantastic Raven.
The Richmond Vale trainer has heat winners Fantastic Raven in the Oaks from box two and Zipping Maserati in the Derby from six after fresh draws on Tuesday.
Boxes for the $40,000-to-the-winner 520m finals were determined after the heats last Friday night, but those were later deemed invalid because they were done incorrectly. Fantastic Raven improved from four to two in the new draw, while Zipping Maserati stayed in six.
Mackay's daughter and training assistant, April, said before the draw that Fantastic Raven needed an inside box to beat track record-breaker Good Odds Cash, while Zipping Maserati could win from the outside after a wide run throughout in his heat. The Oaks draw worked out well for Mackay, with odds-on favourite Goods Odds Cash getting box seven.
"I think it helps," April said on Thursday. "I don't know how Good Odds Cash is going to be able to cross. The only one we've got to beat out is Yuko Girl [in one]. If we beat her out, we can't get run down.
"From box two, Raven has had eight starts for five wins, so that tells you something. She'd never been there before last week, she had box eight and a silent lure, so it all adds up this week if she comes out."
Zipping Maserati was a $3.60 TAB second pick for the Derby behind Zipping Kyrgios ($2.50) but Mackay believed the top elect's draw in four would hurt its chances.
"The only thing about Maserati is Hold Me Up in the seven, he wants the fence," she said.
"I don't know if it will affect Maserati. I think he will come out, and if Hold Me Up beats me out for speed, he might be able to get a few of them underneath me and give me a run outside them, because that's where Maserati wants to be.
"He wants to swoop and circle them, which is what we've seen in his recent runs."
Also on the program, Mackay said Gardens 715m track record holder Cool Bourbski, which has box seven in race seven, would be "hard to beat if she can cross Zipping Alabama".
She said Context was a chance first-up with an inside draw in the fifth, while Zipping Phoenix was drawn to suit in eight but faced stiff opposition in Simple Simon in the 11th.
The kennel had success at Wentworth Park on Wednesday night with Impress Shades, which ran a slick 29.62 seconds over 520m to hold off Bandit Ned.
Also on Friday, The Gardens will hold a 12-race program from 2.44pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
