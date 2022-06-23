Newcastle Herald
Jason Mackay duo in position for Richmond Oaks-Derby double

June 23 2022 - 11:00am
Jason Mackay

The Jason Mackay kennel head to Richmond on Friday night confident they are drawn to score a Derby-Oaks group 2 double with star duo Zipping Maserati and Fantastic Raven.

