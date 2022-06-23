Stanwell was a 'hero'

Professor Stanwell said his feelings about his brother's death fluctuated between anger and sadness. "With some [of us] there's a mix of a life thrown away but a life that's taken away - it's a balance between some people feeling 'Why did he go down this pathway of addiction?' but also a feeling he was forced down this pathway. I've worked in that mental health context and I understand some of these choices can't be made. Mental health is not something you can either sign yourself up for, or out of. If you have a condition, there's not a magic bullet that turns that off." Dr Kerridge said to fight for one's rights, family, community or country was "entirely commendable and can be heroic". "But to fight against a wrong affecting others, when you could turn away and keep quiet is an altogether greater level of heroism. All of this came at great cost. The last 10 years or more Mike has been in a difficult and awful place and it has been terrible to watch. It has been terrible for all the family and I grieve that the children lost so much of their father and the grandchildren never saw him at his best. Mike was a hero in every sense of the word. Never forget that. The world needs more Mike Stanwells." Lifeline: 13 11 14