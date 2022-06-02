Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Supercars: Adelaide locks in five-year deal to host final Supercars race, Newcastle's traditional fixture

By Tim Dornin
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:15am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REVVED UP: The Supercars deal "is a historic moment for motorsport in South Australia", the premier says.

ADELAIDE has overtaken Newcastle to clinch the Hunter's former spot on the Supercars calendar beyond the NSW city's existing deal to host races on the streets of the East End.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.