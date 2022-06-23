Strike force's appeal after drive-by shooting in early hours

BULLETS flew on the Central Coast this week, and now police are hoping the public can help them track down those who pulled the trigger.
Investigators from Brisbane Water police district have commenced an investigation over the incident, which occurred about 4.45am on Tuesday.
Officers were called to a Terrigal Drive property at Terrigal after reports of gun shots aimed at a home.
Police said four adults and a teenager were inside the property at the time of the shooting but no-one was injured.
A crime scene was established and police began combing the surrounding area for evidence.
"A number of projectiles and ammunition cases were seized and taken for forensic examination," police said.
The inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the shootinghas been badged as Strike Force Seale.
Following the strike force's inquiries police seized a sedan in North Gosford. Police said it has been taken to undergo further examination.
"As investigations continue, anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam vision from the area and its surrounds at the time of the incident is urged to contact Gosford Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," police said in a statement.
Information can also be reported at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Police say it will be treated in strict confidence, and urged people not to report any information via social media pages.
The shooting probe follows the arrest of a Barnsley man on Wednesday for a separate alleged kidnapping on the Central Coast.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
