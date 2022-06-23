Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Strike Force Seale appeal over Terrigal Drive drive-by shooting

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
June 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strike force's appeal after drive-by shooting in early hours

BULLETS flew on the Central Coast this week, and now police are hoping the public can help them track down those who pulled the trigger.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.