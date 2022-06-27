Letters: 18 million reasons we should be concerned

THE return of Supercars to Adelaide ("Race calendar fills up, Herald, 24/06) can give Newcastle ratepayers some idea of the costs of the Newcastle 500.
During the South Australian election campaign, both Premier candidates estimated the on-going costs of each event as "more than" $15 million a year.
The ABC reported recently that the budget for this year's Adelaide 500 is $18 million with the excess largely due to the need to resurface over half the circuit.
The Newcastle circuit is half a kilometre shorter than in Adelaide, but has the additional need to remove, repair and replace 11 raised pedestrian crossings and roundabouts each event - as well as resurface the circuit roads as required by Supercars.
In Adelaide, Supercars is responsible for park rehabilitation, but in Newcastle Supercars managed to slip these costs into the services deed, making ratepayers responsible for all the park preparation and rehabilitation necessary for the event.
CN's costing for the event of between $1-1.6 million a year does not include these costs, since CN absorbs all this essential work into their general road and park maintenance budgets - making it impossible for ratepayers to know what the overall costs of the Newcastle 500 really are.
MY elderly mother has just been taken off the aged pension.
She has managed living off rent money paid from her investment property tenant.
Now that housing prices have sky-rocketed, she (and other pensioners I would suggest) is now listed as having above the assets test threshold, but does not have much cash to weather the more expensive times ahead.
As a listed aged pensioner she could receive a discount on her medicines, doctors, home rates, transport, so this removal couldn't have come at a worse time.
With City of Newcastle rates to rise again, and she not being eligible for pensioner rebate this time budgeting will be very tight.
You would wonder with all the multi-high rise and very high density building in Newcastle LGA that new ratepayer numbers would be booming.
Does anyone know how many new units/apartments have been added to the CoN budget in the past year alone?
I'D like to bring to your attention the dangerous situation on Bridge Street, Morisset every morning and afternoon at school pick-up and drop-off.
My son and his family live in Alfred Street, Morisset and I take my grandchildren to school on occasions.
My 12-year-old grandson attends Morisset High School and he is unable to walk the 4-5 minutes to school due to the lack of footpath and the excessive traffic.
On Tuesday last week I had to contend with massive potholes, cars driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid the potholes, children walking three abreast, children on pushbikes, buses, mobility scooters and cars coming and going to the pre-school, the primary and high school.
Turning right out of Terrigal Street into Bridge Street is extremely dangerous due to the parked cars and this combined with the crest of the hill makes visibility low.
My son said it was the same every day and my experience on Tuesday wasn't unique.
He said it was twice as bad at 3pm as both schools finish within minutes of each other.
The whole situation could be improved with the proper repair of the road and the continuation of the footpath on Bridge Street to the start of Awaba Street.
If the council can lay a footpath from Cooranbong to Morisset, I fail to see why it can't put priority on laying a few metres of footpath to secure the safety of the children attending the schools.
THE Herald, 24/6, funeral notices recorded the passing of Roy 'Vince' Martin at the age of 95.
'Vince' was my 5th grade teacher in 1956 at Hamilton Public School.
There were 52 students in the class.
I remember his interest in student welfare and his calm approach despite the large number of boys in the class. (Girls and boys were segregated in those days).
Vince was a representative opening batsman and played first grade cricket in Newcastle.
In 1954 he was selected as 12th man in the Northern NSW side that played against England.
In 1960 he played against Frank Worrall's West Indies team and made 35 out of 99 runs scored by the team. Mr Martin gave tips on cricket and encouraged boys at Hamilton School to play cricket.
After leaving the Hamilton school he had a successful teaching career including principalships at Stroud Central School and Laurieton Public School, from where he retired in 1986.
His brother, Johnny played eight Test matches for Australia, taking 17 wickets at the top level.
He featured in 135 first class games and played Sheffield Shield for NSW and South Australia.
'Vince' Martin died peacefully at Old Bar on June 16. He had 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
THE Salvation Army is again very humbled by the generous support of the Australian public for our Red Shield Appeal this year.
As we approach the end of financial year, The Salvos are still appealing to the community as we aim to raise $36 million by June 30.
For more than 50 years Aussies have continued to support The Salvation Army, allowing us the privilege to be on the front line, walking alongside individuals doing it tough around the country, all with the mission of bringing hope and support to those who need it most.
For me, the Red Shield Appeal isn't just about raising much-needed funds for our 2000-plus services - it's about coming together to support one another, to remind our neighbours and local community that no matter how tough times are, we're here for each other, ready to give a helping hand when needed.
After the past couple of years which have seen devastating social isolation, natural and health disasters, and the current shocking rise in the cost of living, it has filled The Salvation Army with overwhelming gratitude to see so many people generously give their money and time as we work together to provide vital support services for people doing it tough in local communities around the nation.
When there's work to be done, Aussies roll up their sleeves and get stuck into it.
And Australians should know that thanks to their generosity and support, The Salvation Army is once again ready to roll up their sleeves and ensure we continue to serve communities across the country.
To your readers, from all of us here at The Salvos: thank you - we couldn't do it without you.
DR Ross Kerridge delivered a moving eulogy for his friend Mike Stanwell. Mike endured many traumas in his efforts to protect his students from paedophile priests. By definition any severe trauma takes away value and meaning from life itself. But some traumas are so horrendously evil that the restoring of meaning and value is beyond human resources.
COMPANIES making enquiries of closed mining sites for manufacturing, would they be from Thailand, India, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Korea? Because we don't do manufacturing here, do we?
LESLEY Walker, why does it rain heavily after volcanic eruptions; like the rain we have had recently causing flooding? ("Short on science claim evidence", Letters, 23/6).
WHILE comparisons are odious, the contrast couldn't be more stark. Early days and Albo has repaired or improved relations with US, China, Japan, India, all our Pacific Island neighbours, New Zealand and France. After the same amount of time at the beginning of ScoMo's tenure as PM, all he'd done was promise Jen and the girls a trip to Hawaii!
IT is all fine and well for people to question the scientific validity of global warming. If they want proof they only need to look at the insurance companies.
TWO letters in the Herald, ("Short on science claim evidence" and "Theories only as good as the proof", Letters, 23/6), and a Short Takes have rebuked Peter Devey's vacuous opinions regarding climate change. He persists in his failure to present scientific evidence, leaving us to conclude his statements are full of hot air, which by the way are increasing the hole in the ozone layer.
I AM not sure how recommending a respected scientific publication on climate change makes me "left", but it helps me understand why what normal people call alarming Greg Hunt describes as "alarmist", (Short Takes, 23/6).
SO, our new prime minister says there will not be any text messages leaked when he meets the French head of state. Probably because he doesn't know how to send a text.
TONY Emanuel, ("Power of deregulation laid bare", Letters 24/6). Hear, hear! Isn't privatisation and deregulation wonderful? We are all so much better off.
