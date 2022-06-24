Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Method to craft beer madness: Newcastle welcomes its newest brewery

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 24 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TASTE TEST: Method Brewing co-owners Matt Blofield and Gavin McKenzie. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

NEWCASTLE'S newest brewery poured its first drinks to the public on Friday as the city's craft beer scene continues to thrive.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.