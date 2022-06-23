Hunter man wanted on six outstanding warrants

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on six outstanding warrants.
Luke Atkinson, aged 35, is wanted by virtue of multiple outstanding warrants for drug, property, weapon, stealing, assault, traffic, and fraud offences.
Luke is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm to 180cm tall, of medium build, with a shaved head and unshaven facial hair.
He is known to frequent the Hunter Valley area, as well as Sutherland and surrounding suburbs.
The public is urged not to approach Luke and police would like anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact Muswellbrook Police Station 6542 6999 or Crime Stoppers.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
