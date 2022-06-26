Newcastle Herald
Mark Hughes Foundation announces $25 million brain cancer research centre at Newcastle University ahead of NRL's Beanie round

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
June 26 2022 - 7:30pm
Hope and dreams: Kirralee and Mark Hughes at the University of Newcastle where the Mark Hughes Foundation Centre for Brain Cancer Research will strive to improve the lives of people with brain cancer, and their families.

THEIR mission was born out of a desperate desire to find answers and offer hope, and now Mark and Kirralee Hughes' "pipedream" is becoming a reality with the establishment of a $25 million brain cancer centre in Newcastle.

Local News

