NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas is already down the track in finding a a replacement for star midfielder Daniel Penha after confirmation on Thursday that the Brazilian is departing the A-League club.
Penha, who was on a one-year loan In Newcastle, is expected to sign a big-money deal with Korean club Daegu FC this week.
Daegu, who are in the Asian Champions League next year, beat six clubs including Sydney FC for Penha's signature.
In an emotional farewell video, Penha thanked the club, his teammates and fans who had given him "the most happiness in my life".
"I want to thank everyone at the Jets for the support you have given me and my family," he said. Thank you to my teammates who made me happy every day. Thank you to the fans who cheered me in all moments.
"I have a huge amount of gratitude to Arthur Papas for giving me the opportunity but much more than this. All the care he showed my family and especially for the time he took to help develop me as an individual and the team. He helped develop my career two to three years ahead and I am eternally grateful to him as a coach and person."
Penha joined the Jets from Brazilian second division outfit Confianca, where he was on loan from parent club Atletico Mineiro, and had a breakout season for the Jets.
The livewire No.10 set the league alight, scoring four goals and providing a club-record 11 assists.
Armed with a thumping left foot and South American flair, he also netted two goals in the Australia Cup.
He was rewarded with a starting spot in the A-League All-Stars side against Barcelona and produced another eye-catching performance.
Penha's future in Newcastle has been uncertain for months and Papas, who is currently in Greece, has been working in the background looking at potential replacements.
"Ideally, Daniel plays for the Jets," Papas told the Newcastle Herald last month. "If we can't hold on to him it will be because of finances - it will be nothing else.
"We are still hopeful, but I have to have a back-up plan. I have a plan-A, plan-B and plan-C. There has been a lot of work done in the background.
"Everyone talks about Daniel now. Twelve months ago he was playing with the bottom team in the second division in Brazil and I doubt any club would have taken a punt on him.
"I back the way we have gone about recruiting ... we look outside the box but I think we have shown we can be successful at it."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
