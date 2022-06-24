Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer: Daniel Penha bids emotional farewell as Jets hunt for replacement - video

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 24 2022 - 12:08am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DONE: Brazilian Daniel Penha will not be at the Newcastle Jets next season. Picture: Getty Images

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas is already down the track in finding a a replacement for star midfielder Daniel Penha after confirmation on Thursday that the Brazilian is departing the A-League club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.