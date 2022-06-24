Newcastle Herald
Chris Waller mare Frumos set to repeat the dose at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
Updated June 24 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:30am
Chris Waller

Chris Waller's American-bred mare Frumos, an easy winner on debut at Newcastle on June 11, can take the next step when she returns to the track in the class 1 handicap (1400m) on Saturday.

