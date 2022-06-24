Chris Waller mare Frumos set to repeat the dose at Newcastle

Chris Waller's American-bred mare Frumos, an easy winner on debut at Newcastle on June 11, can take the next step when she returns to the track in the class 1 handicap (1400m) on Saturday.
Frumos drifted back when the gates opened two weeks ago and she cruised along a clear last until straightening. Rory Hutchings brought the mare to the outside of the field at the top of the straight and the four-year-old unleashed with a blistering finish to prevail by 4.71 lengths. Frumos may not be as far back from the more favourable barrier on Saturday.
Newcastle filly Island Tide, run down late on debut on this track on June 4, can atone in the 2YO maiden plate (900m). David Atkins trains Island Tide, which revelled in the heavy going last start. Andrew Adkins has the mount.
Waller-trained three-year-old Fastnet Rock filly Mystic Mermaid, placed in five of six starts, deserves a change of luck in the maiden handicap (1600m). At her past two starts on wet tracks at Warwick Farm she has been beaten less than a length.
Think High needs only to repeat his first-up run at Gosford on June 9 to be hard to beat in the benchmark 64 handicap (1200m). Think High won his only two starts, at Lismore and Murwillumbah, in the spring and was a length away at Gosford when resuming. He has won second up and has a nice draw.
The Newcastle track was rated a Heavy 8 on Friday after 56 millimetres of rain over the past week.
