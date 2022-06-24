Maitland coach Dustin Spriggs admits it's been a "tough year" winning only one game, but with the youngest side in the Black Diamond Cup he can see improvement in the Saints.
After playing eight games, Maitland are running second last and only sit above Singleton on for and against.
They face second-placed Terrigal Avoca in the competition's 11th round on Saturday in what shapes as a huge challenge given the Panthers are playing their first game at home this season. With seven matches left to play, Maitland could make a run for the top four but Spriggs said his side's focus was purely on improving each week.
"It's been a tough year, but we're a young side," he said.
"In round one, 17 of our 22 [players] were 21 or younger.
"We're easily the youngest club left in the Cup.
"Although the results might not look good on paper, comparing our results to previous years against teams like Terrigal we're definitely bridging the gap."
Terrigal are scheduled to host Maitland at Hylton Moore Oval, their home ground they are yet to play at this year due to wet weather.
Terrigal coach Chris Bishop said his side had been "nomads" this year but have planned an indigenous round celebration for their first home fixture today. The Panthers have been climbing their way up the ladder after losing a couple of games in May and drew level with Cardiff on points after beating them 59-52 last week.
"We copped the flu and COVID run probably earlier than most. We're starting to get some players back and are slowly building," he said.
Fifth-placed Warners Bay face a tough task at home against competition leaders Killarney Vale. The Bulldogs claimed a 38-point win over Maitland last week, while the Bombers had the bye.
Cardiff travel to Singleton. Newcastle City have the bye.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
