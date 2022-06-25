Maitland Rams reeling from injury setbacks

Maitland will be without three key players when they host second-placed Gosford on Sunday in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
The Rams have just two wins in seven games and are locked in a battle with Wests, also on four points, for fourth spot. They face a difficult task on Sunday without player-coach Matt Magann, his brother Pat and main striker Isaac Farmilo.
Centre-midfielder Matt has a high ankle strain and foot ligament damage from a match against Wests three weeks ago, which forced him to miss the state titles. Pat, an attacking midfielder, and Farmilo have hamstring strains.
Matt said he hoped to be back next round.
In the other match on Sunday, third-placed Souths play leaders Norths at Newcastle International Centre from 12pm.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday, Central play Oxfords (1:45pm), Tigers take on Gosford (3pm) and Uni meet Souths (4:15pm) at NIHC. At Wyong, Norah Head play Regals (2:15pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
