Mitch Chapple chasing big city win with Yoha

Updated June 25 2022 - 12:37am, first published June 24 2022 - 7:00pm
Mitch Chapple and Yoha. Picture: Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Maitland trainer Mitch Chapple was pleased to snare Amanda Turnbull to drive his in-form mare Yoha when she steps up to group 3 level in the $30,600 Stylish Memphis Stakes (1609m) at Menangle on Saturday night.

