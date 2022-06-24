Lektra Lad poised to hit back at Wentworth Park

Trainer Mark Davidson hopes Lektra Lad can jump to the front and regain confidence when he returns to the scene of his group 3 Bob Payne Sprint triumph on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.
Lektra Lad gave his Brandy Hill trainer his first group race victory on Million Dollar Chase night last month but he has hit trouble at his past two starts while hunting more stakes success.
He finished seventh in heats of the Richmond Derby last week when checked early and he was last in the Chief Havoc Gunnedah Cup the start before after striking interference again.
Lektra Lad lines up in race three, a 5th grade contest, at headquarters on Saturday night and Davidson was pleased with the draw in box two.
Davidson trialled Lektra Lad at the track on Tuesday and he was confident the Barcia Bale-Lektra Fire dog could bounce back.
"He went in the derby heats last week at Richmond, but he'd never been there, so that was against him, and he got caught up in some trouble," Davidson said.
"The Gunnedah Cup, he got through to the final, so probably on that he comes back into a race he should be very competitive in, especially drawn in the two.
"He should just lob out onto the fence and stay there, and hopefully just get a bit of confidence back.
"He got caught up in some trouble at Gunnedah and he was right in it until Fantastic Raven got up underneath him, then he copped a pizzling at Richmond."
Also on Saturday night, The Gardens host a 12-race card from 7.27pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
