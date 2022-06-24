Newcastle Herald
Lektra Lad poised to hit back at Wentworth Park

June 24 2022 - 9:30am
Trainer Mark Davidson hopes Lektra Lad can jump to the front and regain confidence when he returns to the scene of his group 3 Bob Payne Sprint triumph on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.

