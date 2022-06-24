Australian Bloodstock eye crowning glory for Wandabaa and Enchanted Heart in Tatt's Tiara

Newcastle mares Wandabaa and Enchanted Heart were destined for the sale ring not long ago but Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock just couldn't part with them, such was their potential for Queensland winter carnival riches.
Now owners are lining up a group 1 shot in the Tattersall's Tiara (1400m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday with the belief their Kris Lees-trained five-year-olds are in career-best form.
On Friday, Wandabaa was a $16 TAB shot from gate nine with Hugh Bowman aboard for the $700,000 race. Enchanted Heart, a $51 chance, had barrier one and Kyle Wilson-Taylor in the saddle.
Australian Bloodstock director Luke Murrell said both were entered in the national broodmare sale last month but the decision was then made to race on.
"We pulled them out with this sort of race in mind and hoping for wet tracks," Murrell said. "It's not going to work out that way but I don't think they are out of it.
"Wandabaa always goes better around the outside, she's a bit field shy, so that barrier is perfect. Enchanted Heart needs all the favours, so we get barriers to suit."
Regardless of Saturday's result, the duo have been big winners for connections. Wandabaa was bought as a yearling for $36,000 and has won $936,315, while Enchanted Heart cost $80,000 and has $400,305 in stakes.
And Murrell hoped for more given their recent form. Wandabaa has finished a length away second in the Dark Jewell Classic at Scone and Moreton Cup at Eagle Farm at her past two starts, while Enchanted Heart was just over a length off when fourth first-up from a long spell at Randwick before a 10th at Eagle Farm in the Dane Ripper Stakes.
"It's a bit unusual, given their age, but I think they are probably both in career-best form," Murrell said.
"Enchanted Heart's first-up run was off the charts. She was a little bit flat the other day but that was probably to be expected given how good she was first-up.
"She had a little issue behind the saddle, so she didn't come up last prep so Kris decided to give her a longer break. She's really free in her action now. For her to probably win at this level, she needed a wet track, but she gets barrier one where she doesn't have to do any work. She overraced the other day so if she can switch off early, she's a roughie for a place.
"Wandabaa beat Kementari last start and it would be favourite in this race, so she probably comes out of the right form line. Again, we always like her with a bit of give in the track and probably at 1300, but it is what it is.
"She was good on the firm last start and that was a nice surprise, but I think that's a sign of how well she's going."
Australian Bloodstock and Lees also have Kamitori racing in the listed Tattersall's Life Member Stakes (1400m) for two-year-olds.
A half-sister to Kiku and group 1 winner Zoutori, Kamitori was fourth last start in the listed Oxlade Stakes at the track.
"James McDonald was really positive after the last run," Murrell said.
"We were going to the paddock, but she's done so well so we'll give her another go and she's an each-way chance at a good price.
"Her run was excellent. McDonald said if he had something to cart him into the race, he probably would have won. But she had to do all the work herself."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
