Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter council leaders are 'confident' after a meeting with MP Kristy McBain at the Local Government Assembly

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
June 25 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives from Singleton, Muswellbrook, Cessnock and Lake Macquarie councils were part of a roundtable meeting with federal MP Kristy McBain last week.

HUNTER council leaders say they are "confident" that their concerns were heard during a meeting with the federal minister for local government in Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.