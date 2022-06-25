HUNTER council leaders say they are "confident" that their concerns were heard during a meeting with the federal minister for local government in Canberra.
Representatives from Singleton, Muswellbrook, Cessnock and Lake Macquarie councils were part of a Hunter Joint Organisation (JO) roundtable meeting with federal MP Kristy McBain during last week's National General Assembly of Local Government.
Advertisement
The Newcastle Herald spoke with Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser, Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal and Singleton deputy mayor Tony Jarrett, who all said Ms McBain heard their concerns and showed an interest in closer collaboration between local and federal government.
Prior to being the federal member for Eden-Monara, Ms McBain was mayor of Bega Valley Shire and deputy chair of the Canberra Region Joint Organisation.
"I think the minister is someone who definitely understands local government and the challenges we face," Cr Suvaal said. "She also understands the collaborative nature of working in a group like the Hunter [JO] and the benefits for the region.
"The minister made it quite clear that she wants there to be an open, regular dialogue between council voices, the JO and her. Not just a one-way feed of councils asking for grants."
Cr Suvaal said regional development and employment, especially after the announcement of Mt Arthur's 2030 closure, was a priority for all councils. He said Hunter tourism will be a big part of the future economy.
"Working with federal government to get an international airline out of the Hunter means we can become a global destination, rather than an offshoot of Sydney."
As well as local government, Ms McBain holds the portfolio of regional development. While councillors said a number of issues were raised at the meeting, a major point of discussion was alternate mining land use and economic diversification in the Hunter.
The Herald has previously reported on the value both Muswellbrook and Singleton councils say there is in unlocking more than 6000 hectares of mine buffer land in their shires.
Cr Fraser said post-mining land use is also a significant opportunity for Lake Macquarie, a point raised with Ms McBain.
"There is a huge amount of Glencore land around Cockle Creek and stretching out into West Wallsend with a rail loop and the best roads you can find," Cr Fraser said. "There was always a view the mining companies would rehab and plant trees. But if the land had 1000 jobs we want to see 1000 jobs back there."
As well as opportunities for Glencore and Eraring power station land, Cr Fraser said the BlackRock motorsport park - proposed for the former Rhondda Colliery land near Teralba - will be a massive breakthrough for post-mining land use.
"If we can get that project over the line it will open the door for Glencore land and for other LGAs to move forward with their projects," Cr Fraser said. "We need funding to kickstart these projects for the future economy and we need policy to make them easier. While many of these are state government issues it may be up to the federal government to step up where the state won't."
Cr Jarrett said the BlackRock project is a "brilliant" use of former mining land which could open up the potential of other sites in the Hunter.
The Singleton councillor said, at the meeting with Ms McBain, he pointed the Hunter's national contribution in mining revenue and called for federal investment to help the region establish new industry.
"Especially in the areas of transport infrastructure, links to the airport and port, and the promotion of new energy industry," he said.
Advertisement
The interest shown by Ms McBain and the collaboration of the Hunter JO will be vital in the region's future, Cr Jarrett said.
"Let's start attracting into the Hunter and showing its not just a big hole in the ground. We can't work in isolation. If the Hunter is successful then so is Singleton."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.