Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'Hard to fathom': Hunter CEOs experience homelessness for one night

PB
By Paige Busher
June 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coming together: Custom Fluidpower CEO Graeme Vennell, St Vincent de Paul Social and Affordable Housing complex Cardiff residents Jacqui Khan and Cheryl Dyer with Pegasus CEO Adam Boyle at the Vinnies CEO Sleepout. Picture: Marina Neil

Hunter CEOs gave up a warm night's sleep on Thursday, swapping their bed for a piece of cardboard on the street for the annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.