Several houses evacuated by Fire and Rescue NSW after gas leak at Birmingham Gardens

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:55am
Several houses evacuated after gas leak

Several houses were evacuated at Birmingham Gardens on Friday afternoon after a gas leak in the suburb.

