Several houses evacuated after gas leak

Several houses were evacuated at Birmingham Gardens on Friday afternoon after a gas leak in the suburb.
Firefighters were called to Wilkinson Avenue after workers ruptured a medium pressure gas main, a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
The fire crews conducted monitoring and evacuated about five houses as a precaution. Temporary road closures were also put in place.
The area was made safe just before 2.30pm.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
