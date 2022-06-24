COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on Newcastle's hospitality industry after popular restaurant Rustica was forced to close temporarily due to chronic staff shortages.
Rustica made the decision on Thursday, after three staff members tested positive for COVID, while another four were suffering from influenza A. Two more are on annual leave.
The beachside modern Mediterranean restaurant was able to open on Friday, with capacity reduced to 100, but will be closed on their busiest day of trade, Saturday.
Rustica manager Cooper Tegg said bookings for 250 people had been cancelled for Saturday, costing the restaurant expected earnings of $10,000 to $12,000.
"We're pretty devastated because it's lose-lose," Ms Tegg said.
"The owners have lost a day of trade, the staff have lost an eight to 10-hour day and obviously all of our lovely patrons had to cancel their birthday celebrations and anniversaries and staff parties.
"It's lose-lose all round, but we'd rather cancel them than give them cheap service with long waits and things like that."
Ms Tegg spent Friday contacting patrons who made bookings and said, "everyone was so understanding."
The majority of staff affected by COVID and the flu are kitchen staff including a sous chef.
"What's been most shocking for us is we've barely had a staff member off sick, little alone with COVID, all year and then all of the sudden there's three positives and another with a terrible flu," Ms Tegg said.
For the Hunter's hospitality industry, this is not a new scenario, nor is it isolated. Closing a restaurant or cafe for a day or two - or cancelling a lunch or dinner service at late notice - due to staff shortages has become standard practice.
There are several factors at play. One is health related: staff members test positive to COVID-19 or influenza and are unable to work.
Another factor is staff retention. Employers have reported over and over that a high volume of staff have not returned to the industry in the wake of JobKeeper and JobSeeker, or are unable to work due to their vaccination status.
Then there is the recruitment shortfall. Employers continue to experience difficulties attracting new staff and fewer cooking apprentices are enrolling at TAFE, too.
Jane Maroulis, who owns and runs Paterson Tavern as well as Boydell's Wines, Cellar Door & Restaurant in Morpeth with her husband Daniel, said staff shortages present an ongoing problem for employers, however "the threat of burnout of staff and the onset of winter flu and colds is making it worse at the moment".
"Hospitality is being greatly affected by staff shortages, and the reasons are two-fold: staff not returning to the industry after the COVID lockdowns; and then what staff we do have are out due to illness, we have no choice but to close," she said.
Mrs Maroulis has also been capping the number of bookings at lunch and dinner service to ensure there was no compromise on quality.
"Staff shortages combined with increased food costs and wages is really putting a lot of pressure on the local family-owned restaurants."
Reece Hignell, owner of Cakeboi in Hamilton, said recruitment has been more of a problem for him since COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
"Last year I advertised for a barista and attracted over 100 applicants - there was heaps of hype but still I feel the market was hot for recruitment - but recently I advertised and only attracted three applications," Mr Hignell said.
"I've had staff who previously resigned for study, return to work just to help keep the business afloat."
He has seen a difference between casual workers and his permanent baking team.
"It's almost like people don't want to work casually anymore, which makes it so difficult when someone gets sick and you have zero options," he said.
Chef Michael Portley, owner of Humbug in Newcastle, says he has had to close his restaurant/wine bar "for half a week due to COVID already".
"It's definitely happening to other businesses too," he said. "The support from government for when this happens is non-existent.
"Temping agencies, when I last checked, had all chefs booked out seven days for a month straight, so the prospect of finding last-minute replacements is also pretty hopeless."
