NEWCASTLE'S biggest music festival, This That, has dropped a stellar line-up as it prepares to return in November for the first time since 2019.
The 2020 and 2021 editions were postponed due to the pandemic, before the festival was finally held in February 2022.
This That is scheduled for November 5 at Wickham Park featuring American rapper Earl Sweatshirt, Australian electro-pop duo Flight Facilities and DJ What So Not, who closed the last edition of This That in February.
Sydney's Britpop revivalists DMA's will make their long overdue Newcastle debut at the festival and other heavyweight acts include indie-pop songstress Vera Blue and 2000s dance legends The Presets.
Other acts announced include Winston Surfshirt, US pop-rock artist Upsahl and Aussie rapper Chillinit.
Electronic dance fans will have Hooligan Hefs, Slumberjack, Set Mo, Godlands, Alice Ivy and Kinder to enjoy and rock devotees will be well-served by Skeggs, Hockey Dad, Dear Seattle, Ruby Fields and Newcastle's own Trophy Eyes.
The members-only pre-sale kicks off at 9am Wednesday and general tickets are available from 9am Friday.
