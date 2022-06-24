Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby Union: Roos switch focus to rebuilding in second tier, Hamilton welcomes back one of club's best

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 24 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEXT STEP: Lake Macquarie are set to field at least one team in Divisional Rugby after they were axed from the Hunter Rugby Union's Premier competition. Picture: Marina Neil

LAKE Macquarie have agreed to drop from the Hunter Rugby Union's (HRU) premier competition to the second tier for the remainder of the season but how many teams they field will hinge on how many players they have come Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.