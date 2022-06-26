Tracey Baggs may have been disappointed with their three-goal loss to University of Newcastle in the battle for outright second spot in Newcastle championship netball on Saturday, but the West Leagues Balance coach was still smiling.
It was the brief returns of captain and stand-out centre Sophie Buckley plus dominant goal shooter Maddie Taylor that pleased Baggs as teams reached their season midpoint.
Advertisement
Championship netball was back at National Park on Saturday after a three-week hiatus due to state titles and wet weather. It was round 10 but only teams' seventh outings of what has been a disrupted season.
University and West were level-pegged for second place on 18 points heading into the clash but the former improved to 21 points with a 47-44 win.
The two sides were locked 10-10 at the first break then 32-32 heading into the final quarter. University held a one-goal advantage at half-time.
"I don't like losing but we had a bit of the gang back together and there were good signs, so I'm happy," Baggs said post-match on Saturday.
"That was Sophie Buckley's first game since doing her ACL last year and she got most of the first quarter in. That alone I'm extremely happy about. She is still going to be bits and pieces here and there but that was a major mental barrier she's got through today.
"And we got Maddie back on court but only for a quarter. That's her first time on court for us all season. We had a defensive combination that have never played before. Mikenzie McManus was at goal defence and Ella Butcher stepped up from the opens and she was outstanding. She was up against Sabina [Gombosa] and made Sabina have to really work hard. They're the things that I'm really excited about."
Taylor also plays for Central Coast Heart and is one of a number of players who have court-time restrictions placed on them each weekend by their NSW Premier League clubs.
The loss left West on 19 points, equal with Nova, who easily accounted for BNC Whanau 80-48. Thunder moved into third on percentages with West in fourth.
University coach Traci Baber praised the efforts of her defensive end and described the result as "a really important win" to keep them in the race for the top two positions.
"It was a really good game," Baber said. "[Defenders] Angela [Williams] and Vo [Veronica Smith] in the circle were outstanding.
"That was the best I've seen them play because [West shooters] Tarsha [Hawley] and Emma [Prince] are quality players and then Maddie played the last quarter.
"Our wing attack Mackenzie Stuart is new to that position. She's a goal shooter but is being trained up as a wing attack and she played the whole game there and was very strong."
University next face unbeaten leaders Souths (23), who beat Kotara South 69-22 on Saturday.
Junction defeated Inner Glow 42-41 in a tight encounter that was locked at 9-9 at quarter-time. Junction led 20-16 at the main break then 33-31 heading into the final period.
The competition now breaks for two weekends before play resumes with teams playing double-headers on July 16-17.
Round 10:
University beat West 47-44. Q1: 10-10; Q2: Uni led 22-21; Q3: 32-32.
Advertisement
Souths defeated Kotara South 69-22. Q1: Souths led 17-5; Q2: Souths led 34-10; Q3: Souths led 52-16.
Nova beat BNC 80-48. Q1: Nova led 20-9; Q2: Nova led 43-19; Q3: Nova led 59-30.
Junction defeated Inner Glow 42-41. Q1: 9-9; Q2: Junction led 20-16; Q3: Junction 33-31.
Points: Souths 23, University 21, Nova 19, West 19, Junction 13, Kotara South 11, BNC 11, Inner Glow 10.
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.