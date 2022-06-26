Newcastle Herald
James Frost hoping for more after Nivekalon Eagle swoops for first victory

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 26 2022 - 6:00am
James Frost hoping for more after Nivekalon Eagle swoops for first victory

Veteran horseman James Frost expects Nivekalon Eagle to kick on after scoring as a $61 chance on Friday night at Newcastle to give him a maiden victory as a trainer.

