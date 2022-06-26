James Frost hoping for more after Nivekalon Eagle swoops for first victory

Veteran horseman James Frost expects Nivekalon Eagle to kick on after scoring as a $61 chance on Friday night at Newcastle to give him a maiden victory as a trainer.
Frost, 50, has worked in thoroughbred and harness racing all his life and drove winners many years ago. He also helped prepare victors for Medowie trainer Darren Reay as his foreman.
After a 10-year break from pacing, Frost returned to take on Nivekalon Eagle, which he co-owns with his son, Mitchell, who trains in Victoria. Placed twice in 11 runs in Victoria, Nivekalon Eagle was fifth at Newcastle on June 10 before winning second-up for James.
After a run three back on the pegs, the four-year-old came down the outside late to beat odds-on favourite Major Doodle by 4.6 metres for driver Aaron Garaty.
"[Mitchell] sent him up and I came out of retirement to see what I could do with him," said Frost, who trains out of Garaty's property at Holmesville.
"He got a nice soft run in behind them and the way I've been working him has been different too, and it all worked out nice.
"He's just kept improving every time we've done fast work. He's probably 12 months away mentally from being a proper race horse, so we'll take our time and hopefully get a few more results."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
