Maitland go down fighting, Norths stay undefeated in Hunter Coast hockey

By Craig Kerry
June 26 2022 - 11:00am
Rory Walker scored three goals for Norths

An understrength Maitland took positives from a 4-2 loss to Gosford, while Norths downed Souths 5-3 to stay undefeated leaders in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.

