Maitland go down fighting, Norths stay undefeated in Hunter Coast hockey

An understrength Maitland took positives from a 4-2 loss to Gosford, while Norths downed Souths 5-3 to stay undefeated leaders in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.
Missing key players Isaac Farmilo and Matt and Pat Magann, the fourth-placed Rams were expected to struggle against second-placed Gosford at Maitland Park.
However, they held Gosford to 1-1 at half-time after Izach Dennis equalised. Gosford, though, kicked clear with goals from Zane Drennan, Stuart Fletcher and a double to Liam Alexander before Ryan Lange got one back for Maitland.
Player-coach Matt Magann was proud of the effort.
"It was one of those games where the scoreline probably doesn't reflect what happened out there," Magann said. "With the personnel we had out, it was always backs against the wall, but we dug in and scrapped really well.
"You take plenty of positives away from it. They are best side in the competition over the last five years and you take it to them. It was a gutsy performance."
At Newcastle International Hockey Centre, Norths led 5-1 before third-placed Souths scored twice late. Rory Walker bagged a hat-trick for Norths, who also had goals from Sam Liles and Josh Bruton.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday, Regals remained on top with a 6-1 win over Norah Head at Wyong.
In the other matches, top-four sides Oxfords, Tigers and Souths all won at NIHC.
Oxfords defeated Central 4-3, Souths edged out Uni 1-0 and Tigers downed Gosford 2-0.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
