Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Black Diamond Cup: Terrigal Avoca claim 181-point victory over Maitland in first game back at home

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 26 2022 - 8:26am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TERRIGAL AVOCA marked their return home with a massive 181-point win over Maitland in a Black Diamond Cup round that made the finals picture a little clearer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.