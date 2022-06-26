A pigeon place forever or can Newcastle Post Office still be saved?

So where does the project currently sit? When can the hoardings come down and when might the PO be even partially opened? The PO requires a construction certificate for building work to get underway. The construction certificate can't be obtained because the heritage report is not complete. Dr Schwarz advised pigeons have reinfested the building and the heritage report can't be completed because there is now "a full layer of pigeon shit to remove, before it is habitable to allow our heritage consultants to enter."