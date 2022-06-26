Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

OPINION: A pigeon place forever or can Newcastle Post Office still be saved?

By Paul Scott
Updated June 26 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pigeon place forever or can Newcastle Post Office still be saved?

WE are besieged by difficulties. I too, am frustrated, but have my desires on a wonderful endpoint. There is no issue of abandonment of this exciting project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.