Shots fired at fast-food restaurant altercation

SHOTS were fired during an altercation near a fast-food restaurant on Sunday morning.
Police said an investigation was underway into the incident at Kincumber on the Central Coast at 5.20am.
Officers from Brisbane Water police district were called to the restaurant on Willesee Crescent after reports that shots had been fired.
Police said that when they arrived, they were told of an altercation between two groups of people.
They were told a number of shots had been fired and that both groups had fled.
There have been no reports of injuries.
A crime scene has been established and the location examined by specialist forensic officers, with number of items taken for further examination.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to call Gosford Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
