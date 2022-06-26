Newcastle Herald
Asset Energy launches Federal Court case against former Prime Minister Scott Morrison over rejection of PEP-11 gas exploration permit

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
June 26 2022 - 7:00pm
PEP TALK: Asset Energy- with executive director, David Breeze, pictured at right - has lodged a Federal Court case against former PM Scott Morrison alleging 'bias' in the former Coalition government's PEP-11 rejection.

PEP11 shareholder Asset Energy Pty Ltd has lodged a case in the Federal Court alleging former prime minister Scott Morrison was "biased" in his decision not to renew the exploration permit for the seabed area off the coast of Newcastle.

