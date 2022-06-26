MEREWETHER coach Jamie Lind struggled to recall the last time the Greens kicked five penalties to win a game.
However, that was what Sam Bright did to help steer Merewether to a hard-fought 29-16 victory over a tenacious Maitland at Townson Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
Bright added two conversions from near the sideline to make it a perfect seven-from-seven for a personal haul of 19 points in the fly-half's 200th club game.
"It was one of the few times that Merewether have been patient and won a game by building things and taking points," Lind said. "Maitland's defence was very strong. That is probably the difference with the three or so teams up the top. The defence is pretty solid. There are not many lapses."
Bright converted three first-half penalties to put the home side up 9-8.
The visitors regained the lead through a penalty two minutes after the break.
However, the advantage was short-lived.
Long-striding Merewether lock Brendan Jackson scored an individual try down the short side in the 50th minute.
Then Merewether captain Sam Rouse pounced on a ball batted down by Caileb Gerrard to take control at 23-11.
Maitland hit back with a superb solo effort by winger Riley Woods before Bright sealed the result with two late penalties. The Blacks had two players sent to the sin bin.
It wasn't just a masterclass with the boot by Bright.
"A little bit of maturity goes a long way when you have a heap of young guys," Lind said.
"Sam has a good head on his shoulders and managed the game really well."
Lind had most praise for the forward, in particular replacement Michael Dan and Kade Robinson.
Dan came on for Lachy Milton (hamstring) early and got through a power of work.
In other games Saturday, a depleted Hamilton were too strong for Nelson Bay 33-18 at Strong Oval.
The Hawks' scrum set the platform as they ran in five first-half tries.
At Ernie Calland Field, Wanderers out-gunned Southern Beaches 85-7.
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.