Importantly, we are delivering on our commitment to significantly lift our annual investment for street and park tree planting, with $1.8million allocated to plant more trees across our city and suburbs. By increasing our urban canopy through an expanded Living Streets Tree Replacement Program, we will reduce the urban heat island effect, absorb and store more carbon to help further drive down the city's emissions, and improve the health and well-being of our residents, while making our streets and parks more beautiful and liveable for all.