Councillors will consider City of Newcastle's (CN's) 2022-2023 draft budget for adoption on Tuesday night after seeking community feedback.
In the context of post-pandemic economic recovery, its significance is not lost on the council.
The first annual budget to align with CN's newly endorsed Community Strategic Plan (CSP) and our shared long-term vision for the city, Newcastle 2040, the $424million budget includes a record $132.6million capital works program, which represents an investment 25 per cent greater than any previous year and an 87 per cent increase when compared with 10 years ago.
This is tipped to generate up to 740 new jobs across the Newcastle Local Government Area and boost economic output by up to $325million while generating $98.3million from council operations to fund community projects, independent modelling shows.
Importantly, the budget forecasts a $1.27million surplus, returning the city to the black following a $40million hit to council revenue over the past two years due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions and the flow-on effects of this, including significantly lower returns on investments and reduced income from our cultural facilities and venues affected by closures.
While the pandemic affected every government in Australia, CN is one of only a handful of councils predicting a return to surplus in the next financial year through prudent financial management and a commitment to identifying cost savings and efficiencies.
A balanced budget helps us to maintain community services and deliver projects and initiatives that are meaningful to you.
In this budget, rates are at work to deliver 313 projects as part of the infrastructure program, which you told us were a priority over the next decade when developing the CSP.
This includes $17.4million towards the long-awaited Newcastle Art Gallery expansion and $4.4 million on new cycleways to improve connectivity and livability across the city.
Another $5.8million has been allocated to the much-needed Newcastle Ocean Baths restoration project to rehabilitate the pool and lower promenade and preserve this well-used community asset for generations to come.
There's a strong focus on environmental protection and sustainability, with $9.4million earmarked for the construction of an organics facility to compost food and garden waste at Summerhill Waste Management Centre and a further $5million towards a materials recovery facility to divert waste from landfill, as well as $18.6million to remediate the former rubbish tip at Astra Street, Shortland, which was integral in the cleanup of the devastating 1989 earthquake. The rehabilitation of Ironbark Creek will receive $2million.
We are responding to the climate emergency by committing to net zero emissions and preparing for risks posed by increasing temperatures, storms, coastal erosion, flooding and bushfires.
Importantly, we are delivering on our commitment to significantly lift our annual investment for street and park tree planting, with $1.8million allocated to plant more trees across our city and suburbs. By increasing our urban canopy through an expanded Living Streets Tree Replacement Program, we will reduce the urban heat island effect, absorb and store more carbon to help further drive down the city's emissions, and improve the health and well-being of our residents, while making our streets and parks more beautiful and liveable for all.
Other key projects in this budget include stormwater upgrades to address localised flooding ($5.9million); new and improved parks, playgrounds, sporting and aquatic facilities ($15.3million); plus urban and city centre revitalisation, including Hunter Street Mall works and centre upgrades at Wallsend and New Lambton ($6.7million). CN will provide regular progress updates to the community on these projects.
A record 5440 voices young and old, from Bar Beach to Beresfield, helped shape the Newcastle 2040 vision of which CN is custodian, so it's important to collectively share in our successes and celebrate progress while maintaining focus on the future of our great city.
Newcastle 2040 and CN's operating budgets are some of the most important documents we develop as they demonstrate our commitment to the community and guide the delivery of services and projects to make Newcastle an even better place to live, work and play.
Together, we can achieve our aspirations for Newcastle as we emerge from the pandemic and build resilience.
