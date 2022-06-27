The NSW Blues weren't the only team basking in the glory of a big sporting win over the weekend.
Across Newcastle and the Hunter region, and through various codes, there were a string of one-sided demolitions as well as thrilling nail-biters.
The Hunter Wildfires produced a historic Shute Shield win over Sydney Uni, prompting the opposition's coach to declare he expected the regional team to feature come finals time.
The Wildfires women could not replicate the effort against a powerhouse of Jack Scott Cup but showed enough for coach Joey de Dassel to believe "we're not too far off".
On a local level, Greens fly-half Sam Bright celebrated his 200th club game in NHRU by steering his team home against Wanderers with a perfect seven from seven off the boot.
In a thrilling Newcastle Rugby League spectacle at Harker Oval on Sunday, Central Newcastle came from behind for a two-point win over Wests, leaving the Rosellas' finals hopes in tatters.
It was a far cry from the 50-point hiding Macquarie dished up for The Entrance.
Tired Maitland and Newcastle Olympic sides lifted for one-goal wins in NPL Northern NSW. Both were backing up from midweek Australia Cup outings but were able to push through on Sunday for important victories.
The performances came after Broadmeadow Magic had gone top of the table on Saturday.
With the skies finally clear, Newcastle championship netball resumed after a three-week hiatus in what has been a stop-start season disrupted by wet weather.
University of Newcastle seized outright second place as teams reached their season midpoints with a hard-fought win over West Leagues Balance, who dropped to fourth.
Charlestown coach Niko Papaspiropoulos demanded a reaction and response from his team after their worst-ever loss in NPLW Northern NSW.
The Panthers are sharing the goals around and Jets captain Cassidy Davis was in devastating form with a spectacular hat-trick in another dominant display.
On Saturday, the Newcastle Falcons consolidated top spot in NBL1 East when they returned to the winners' circle with a comprehensive win over Manly Warringah. It came after the Falcons had dropped the ball against Maitland Mustangs one week earlier.
But the biggest bounceback over the weekend was the Blues' 32-point triumph over Queensland in State of Origin II to level the series.
Nathan Cleary produced a man-of-the-match performance while the Newcastle Knights will face a nervous wait this week to see if captain Kalyn Ponga will be able to play when they host the Titans this Friday night.
Ponga was forced from the field late in the clash following a head knock. It came after he had played a hand in both Maroons' tries.
The big win at Hylton Moore Oval came as competition leaders Killarney Vale maintained their eight-point buffer over the field and left Warners Bay in a precarious position in the race for finals.
Daniel Berno scored consecutive hat-tricks as the Newcastle Northstars recorded back-to-back victories over Brisbane Lightning in an Australian Ice Hockey League exhibition double-header.
In Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League, Maitland went down fighting as Souths stayed undefeated.
Scone filly Bootscooter won in a thrilling finish before Newcastle-based hoop Ashley Morgan scored his first city winner to extend his lead at the top of the NSW premiership at Randwick on Saturday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
