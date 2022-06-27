JAUSHUA Sotirio is fresh from his most productive A-League campaign, but Jets coach Arthur Papas is confident that the fleet-footed forward has only just scratched the surface.
The Jets confirmed on Monday that Sotirio had inked a two-year deal with the A-League club.
The explosive attacker netted six goals for Wellington Phoenix last season, including a penalty in a 3-2 triumph over the Jets.
Jaushua is coming to us at a peak age and off the back of his most prolific season.- ARTHUR PAPAS
"Football-wise we have gained an explosive player, who can play across any position in the front third, possesses elite level physical qualities and compliments the way we want to evolve our football next season with and without the ball," Papas said.
Sotirio's signature follows the addition last week of his former Phoenix teammate Reno Piscopo and Sydney striker Trent Buhagiar.
Promising Wellington left back James McGarry is understood to have agreed to join the Jets and Macarthur left winger Rory Jordan has also been linked to a move up the freeway.
A Western Sydney product, Sotirio spent three seasons in Wellington.
Initially signed for a year, the dynamic forward was extended for a further two after just nine games.
Maligned earlier in his career for a lack of end product, Sotirio's contribution for the Phoenix increased every season.
"Jaushua is coming to us at a peak age and off the back of his most prolific season where he was joint top goal-scorer at his last club," Papas said.
"He has accumulated a lot of experience, is hard working and possesses a mentality to succeed."
Sotirio has moved home to Sydney from Wellington and will be on deck for the start of Jets' pre-season training on July 8.
The departure of Daniel Penha (four goals and 11 assists), Valentino Yuel (six goals) and Olivier Boumal (four goals) have left a void.
Mikeltadze (13 goals) has a season remaining and exciting rookie Archie Goodwin (two goals) inked a three-year deal in the off-season.
Sotirio already has a combination with attacking midfielder Piscopo.
"I can't wait to work with Arthur Papas and his coaching staff," Sitirio said.
"After speaking to him and hearing about his ambitions for the club I couldn't wait to join.
"His attacking style of play suits me and I'm determined to help this club succeed.
"They have a great community behind them with passionate fans who create a great atmosphere at home games."
The Jets still have three visas places available and Papas said last month that he had a plan-A, plan-B and plan-C to replace Penha.
