KURRI KURRI coach Aaron Watts feels retaining the bulk of his squad will help the Bulldogs bounce back "bigger and better" next season.
Having now been appointed by the Coalfields club to coach a second campaign in 2023, Watts is confident that "99 per cent" of players will be wearing Kurri colours again in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.
Advertisement
Kurri have struggled this year and, with a 2-9 record from 11 matches, sit at the bottom of the ladder alongside Lakes and Wests.
The Bulldogs' points differential is -210, with 75 for and 285 against.
Despite some heavy losses, including 50-0 to nearest rivals Cessnock at home on the weekend, and a hefty injury toll, rookie coach Watts says many of those recruited for 2022 have indicated they will stay put.
"Ninety-nine per cent of them will all be here again next year," Watts told the Newcastle Herald following Kurri's coaching announcement on Sunday.
"I've put a bit of trust in those guys and they've put a bit of trust in me. It's a two-way street. I've got to look after the guys we've got here and if we can pick up a few blokes to enhance the squad then we'll be better for it."
While already casting an eye towards next season, Watts knows Kurri still have seven games left to play this year starting with The Entrance away on Saturday.
"Our main goal is to make sure we're competing and we have that grit we've had most games," he said.
"Only two games have got away from us - Maitland (52-0) and on the weekend against Cessnock - all the rest we've been in the game.
"We just need a bounce of the ball or a bit of luck here or there and we'll get some wins on the board."
The Bulldogs, who last tasted victory on May 28, are expecting Lachlan Hill to return from suspension and two others from COVID isolation.
Watts was in charge of the Newcastle Rebels representative squad in 2021 prior to joining Kurri. He's previously won Group 21 titles with Upper Hunter club Scone as both coach and player.
LADDER: Maitland 21; Souths 18; Central 17; Macquarie, Cessnock 16; Wyong 12; Entrance 10; Wests, Lakes, Kurri 4.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.