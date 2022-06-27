MACQUARIE College young guns Ella Scaysbrook and Harry Atkinson will get the chance to represent NSW All-Schools a year after they were first selected.
Scaysbrook finished third in the girls division and Atkinson finished sixth to grab the final spot in the boys team at the NSW All Schools titles in Yamba last Thursday.
The pair had to be content with selection in a merit team last year after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the School Sport Australia championships.
However, it is back this year and will be held in Melbourne from August 22-26.
Scaysbrook, 16, fired rounds of 75,70,74,74 to be at one-over, eight shots behind runaway winner Grace Lee in Yamba.
"The main goal was to make the team," Scaysbrook said. "Last year it was a merit team and it will be much nicer to be able to go away and play. My game is in good shape."
Atkinson saved his best for last, shooting a five-under 67 in the final round. The 15-year-old was outside the top six but stormed into contention with five bridies in the final 10 holes including three straight to finish the round.
"It was some of the best golf I have played," Atkinson said. "I just wanted to finish with a good round and post a good score. I just kept making birdies. I hit a few stone dead and made a couple of long putts as well. I was just playing really well."
Toronto's Jake Riley (75,77,70,70) finished seventh at four over.
The trio will leads a strong Hunter contingent at the NSW Junior Championship being held at Byron Bay starting Monday.
"I will take a bit of confidence into Byron," Atkinson said. "I was a bit disappointed last year. I finished 41st overall. My course management has really improved in the past 12 months. The putter has been really hot. I have been practising heaps and feel like I can make everything."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
