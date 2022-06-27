Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Golf: Macquarie College's Ella Scaysbrook and Harry Atkinson finally get chance to tee up for NSW

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 27 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN-FORM: NSW All-School representative Ella Scaysbrook. Picture: Golf NSW

MACQUARIE College young guns Ella Scaysbrook and Harry Atkinson will get the chance to represent NSW All-Schools a year after they were first selected.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.