Mugatoo connections look to spring return

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 27 2022 - 4:22am, first published 4:00am
WINNER: Mugatoo storming to victory in the 2020 Newcastle Cup.

Newcastle star Mugatoo will likely be kept for a spring return from a tendon injury after plans for an earlier comeback were aborted.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

