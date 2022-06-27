Mugatoo connections look to spring return

Newcastle star Mugatoo will likely be kept for a spring return from a tendon injury after plans for an earlier comeback were aborted.
The Kris Lees-trained 2021 All-Star Mile winner has had three trials - at Muswellbrook, Randwick and Gosford - since April 13 but is yet to race following the injury in the group 1 Doomben Cup in May last year.
The Scone Cup, targets in Queensland and last Saturday's Civic Stakes at Randwick were considered as first-up assignments for the 2020 Newcastle Cup champion but connections have held him back.
Local syndicators Australian Bloodstock, who bought the Irish-bred gelding from Britain, said the seven-year-old was sound but would now likely be set for the spring.
"We were a bit concerned about the firmness of the track," Australian Bloodstock director Luke Murrell said before the Civic Stakes. "We wanted to give him one run and back off him but it probably hasn't worked out. The horse is healthy and sound, but he's been in work a long time now so he's probably going for a freshen up and he'll be back in the spring."
Mugatoo has won seven of 15 starts in Australia, taking his career prizemoney to $3,397,917, despite having throat surgery in the UK before his move.
"Whatever happens will be a bonus," Murrell said. "It will be fantastic to have him back but he owes us nothing."
As for new imports coming for the Melbourne spring, Murrell said Rodrigo Diaz "ran really good in a group 3 [when third over two miles at Sandown Park on May 26] so he's on track and will come in the first shipment."
"He was going to come last year but he got sick under those protocols, so we had to back off, but hopefully he'll be right this year."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
