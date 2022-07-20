Where did you grow up and who influenced you most?
I grew up in Newcastle and early in my career worked as an Associate at the Family Court. I was extremely fortunate to work with Judge Giles Coakes who retired from the Court in 2014 and Judge Steve Middleton who is now based in the Brisbane Registry. I admire them both very much and they have supported me throughout my career. After I left the Court, I was mentored in private practice by a widely sought-after accredited specialist in family law who had a huge impact on the lawyer I am today.
Why did you study business then law at UoN?
I travelled and worked overseas after I finished high school and always intended to return to Newcastle to study at the University of Newcastle but was unsure of what career path I wanted to take. I chose business and law as I thought it would equip me with skills for a number of different careers paths.
Why did you choose to specialise in family law?
I can recall very clearly during the first few weeks working as an Associate sitting through my first trial and seeing two very experienced barristers appearing in that trial which went for a number of days. I knew from then that I wanted to be able to advocate for parties in family law disputes.
What did you learn in your almost 10 years as an associate at the Family Court of Australia? Working as an Associate gives you incredible insight, seeing how cases progress from start to finish. You see the way the law and rules of the court are applied to each individual case have the unique opportunity to see the best, and worst of advocates. I had the rare insight into how a judge thinks about matters and to discuss the merits of different arguments. That experience has been invaluable to me.
What led you to found Hebblewhite Lawyers in December last year?
I had worked in family law for 14 years and was ready to put together a team of colleagues with whom I had built relationships and that I knew had the depth of experience to be able to make a real difference to client's lives. I feel very fortunate to be surrounded by colleagues who are results driven, and have the necessary skills and experience to practice in this area.
You have said your firm is dedicated to providing clients with a positive experience. Surely that's a challenge given the area you practice in?
Family law is really like no other. It is not for every lawyer, and you have to have a certain level of skill to understand the nuances of family law. Clients are dealing with very real and emotional situations, but we are empathetic, approachable, and really care about our clients. We manage clients' expectations so that they know what the process is and what the outcome can be. We ensure that clients understand their best case and worst case, and what it is going to cost so they can make a commercial decision about where they go with their family law matter.
Family law matters are renowned for dragging out. What is the "different" approach you take to help minimise the delays?
I have seen the stress that people can experience when their matter is before the Court, and the effect of having an outcome imposed on parties by a Judge who will never really know the parties or their children. We focus on trying to resolve matters through mediation, to avoid court, in order to move matters to a swift conclusion. It saves money and toxicity between the parties and allows parties to have input into an outcome that best works for their family.
What services do you offer and what makes up the bulk of your work?
We practice solely in the area of family law. We deal with a wide range of matters from conflict regarding children, dividing property, acting for third parties including grandparents, and matters involving complex company structures and self-managed superannuation funds. Whilst we always strive to resolve matters without the need for litigation, we have also achieved very positive results in litigation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia when mediation was not able to resolve matters.
How has the Family Court merger impacted its operations? There were reports that judges came out of retirement to deal with the backlog?
Disputes are now being dealt with by the court much more quickly than what was occurring before the merger however there has been an increase in the amount of work that needs to be done on each individual matter once it is before the court and this has had an impact on legal fees for people that are involved in litigation.
How did the merger impact the Hunter?
Mediation is now a requirement for both parenting and property cases prior to going to court which has seen a significant increase in the demand for mediators.
What do you enjoy most in your profession?
Sitting down with clients and coming up with a plan to get them through the process. It is an amazing thing to see client's come through the process knowing that we have been able to assist them move forward.
What is the hardest part?
Supporting people through the emotional circumstances around separation and always maintaining objectivity to best assist that client.
