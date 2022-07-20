Family law is really like no other. It is not for every lawyer, and you have to have a certain level of skill to understand the nuances of family law. Clients are dealing with very real and emotional situations, but we are empathetic, approachable, and really care about our clients. We manage clients' expectations so that they know what the process is and what the outcome can be. We ensure that clients understand their best case and worst case, and what it is going to cost so they can make a commercial decision about where they go with their family law matter.