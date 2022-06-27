Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga ruled out of clash with Titans after Origin head knock

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 27 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KNIGHTS skipper Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out of Friday's desperation-stakes clash with Gold Coast Titans because of the head knock he suffered in Origin II on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.