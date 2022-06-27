Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Golf: Charlestown young gun Blake Windred primed for last shot at Saudi riches in LIV Invitational Portland

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPPORTUNITY: Charlestown professional Blake Windred will tee up in the $36 million LIV Invitational in Portland. Picture: Getty Images

BLAKE Windred has another shot at a mega-rich tournament that "can change your life" and the Charlestown professional plans to make the most of it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.