Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Tamburlaine Organic Wines' work in Hunter and Orange regions drives brand's fast growth

Updated June 28 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PURE COMMITMENT: Tamburlaine Orange Region head of winemaking Andrew Higgins.

NOW boasting 1075 hectares of vines in 60 vineyards and with 40 cellar doors, the Orange Region has made exceptional progress since Stephen Doyle and his wife Rhonda planted the first commercial wine grape vineyard in 1983.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.