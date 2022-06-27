Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

$4 million gap in City of Newcastle interest and investment return from budgeted amount to May 2022

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:50am, first published June 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINANCE: City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath. Picture: Simone De Peak

Newcastle council's investments and interest are down 78 per cent on where they were predicted to be at this point in the year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.