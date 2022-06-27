Newcastle's inner city suburbs were hit the hardest by severe weather in the Hunter Region in autumn, a new report found.
New data released by NRMA Insurance shows NSW experienced extensive wild weather damage in autumn.
Advertisement
Between March 1 and May 31, Cooranbong and Morisset were the next hardest hit by wild weather in the Hunter Region, followed by Wallsend, Beresfield and Cameron Park.
NRMA received the most home and motor claims from Newcastle's inner suburbs, mostly relating to fallen trees, flood and hail damage.
The NRMA said Hunter residents are less prepared for wild weather, falling four places from last year to be the seventh-best prepared region in NSW.
"We're encouraging communities to do what they can to reduce their risks, including having an emergency plan and kit ready, just in case," said NRMA Insurance executive general manager Luke Gallagher.
Autumn marked the third-worst season for wild weather home damage across the state since 2015.
85 per cent of NSW home claims received by NRMA this autumn were the result of severe weather, compared to 66 per cent in a typical NSW autumn. 26 per cent of motor claims were related to severe weather damage.
Last year the Hunter region was the second most impacted by severe weather during autumn across the state.
This year the Hunter region did not make the top 10 areas most impacted by wild weather, with Upper North Shore and Hornsby the most impacted region this autumn.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.